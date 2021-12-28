AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.