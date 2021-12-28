AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 488 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 490.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

