AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

