AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

