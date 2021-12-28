iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Decreased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 94.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,917,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

