AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 4,559 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,151 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 185.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,591 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $58.62.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.