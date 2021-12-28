AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 4,559 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $5,608,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $58.62.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

