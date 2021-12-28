AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

