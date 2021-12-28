Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,076 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

NYSE:SLF opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

