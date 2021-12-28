Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,089,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $11,151,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,972,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.