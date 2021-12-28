Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

