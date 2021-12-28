Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,094 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

