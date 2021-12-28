ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of ONEOK worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OKE stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

