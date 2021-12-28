ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

