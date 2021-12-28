ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

