Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

