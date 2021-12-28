Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

