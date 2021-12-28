Camden Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,736 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 77,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $636.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

