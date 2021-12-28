Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

NYSE SQ opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 157.46, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.