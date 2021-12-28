Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $15.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NUE stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

