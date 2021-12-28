Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,163 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 242,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.