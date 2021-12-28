SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,460 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SSR Mining by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.