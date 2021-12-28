Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

