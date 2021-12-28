Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMTB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 379,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000.

IMTB opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

