Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

