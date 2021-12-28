Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS):

12/24/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/21/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/15/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/14/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/10/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/8/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 508.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $22,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

