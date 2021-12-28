Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $154.58

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $127.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

