Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

DSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Diversey by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diversey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Diversey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

