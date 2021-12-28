Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,505,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,569,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,198,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $478.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.49. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

