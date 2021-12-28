Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 681 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $47,237,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.46. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $142.24 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

