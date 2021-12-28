CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Lessened by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

