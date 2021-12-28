The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $369.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.