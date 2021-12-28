Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $34.68 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after buying an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.