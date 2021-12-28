1,227 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

