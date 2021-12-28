Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 13,005 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

