Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $662.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.