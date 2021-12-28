Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $609.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

