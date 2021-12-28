Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449,626 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.