Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

