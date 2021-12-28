KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 14th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

