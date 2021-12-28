Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

BRMK stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

