Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.
BRMK stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
