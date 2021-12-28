Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of STS opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.20. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 52-week low of GBX 183.63 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($3.16). The firm has a market cap of £232.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.
Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile
