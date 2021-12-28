Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of PWB stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

