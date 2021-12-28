Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

