Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AON by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AON by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.43 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.29 and its 200-day moving average is $279.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

