Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 105,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 149,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

