Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.30.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $206.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

