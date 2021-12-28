Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000.

COPX opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

