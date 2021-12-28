Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.