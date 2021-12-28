Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 34,272 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,272 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $375.59 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $375.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.